Nurses’ Strike: FG, NANNM Meet To Avert Health Crisis

The Federal Government will today, Friday August 1, hold a crucial meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in a bid to resolve the ongoing nationwide strike by nurses.

Confirming the development, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, said the government’s negotiation team is prepared to engage with representatives of NANNM to find a solution to the industrial action, which has entered its third day.

The strike, declared by nurses in Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), began on Tuesday, July 29, following unmet welfare demands and lack of engagement by the government despite prior warnings.

Healthcare services have been severely affected nationwide, with patients in public hospitals and clinics facing delays and limited access to essential care.

NANNM had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on July 14, demanding action on a number of unresolved issues. After the ultimatum expired without meaningful response, the association convened an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on July 10, where the decision to strike was finalised.

In a joint statement signed by NANNM National Secretary, Enya Osinachi, and President, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, the union said the strike involves a total withdrawal of services in all Federal Health Institutions beginning at noon on July 29.

They accused the Federal Government of failing to engage on critical matters affecting the welfare and working conditions of nurses and midwives across the country.