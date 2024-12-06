Nurses Seek More Training To Enhance Healthcare Delivery

Share

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) branch has appealed for more training and retraining of nurses to boost qualitative healthcare delivery.

Mrs Victoria Samson, Chairperson, NANNM, JUTH branch, made the appeal at the commemoration of the 2024 International Nurses Week and fundraising for its secretariat.

Samson described the role of nurses as fundamental to healthcare service delivery, adding that they are central in the well-being of individuals, families, communities, and the nation.

The chairperson, however, identified inadequate welfare packages, insufficient training, and Japa (brain drain) syndrome as challenges confronting the nurses.

She appealed to the management of JUTH and the Federal Government to help address the challenges. Samson further appealed to JUTH management to provide a staff doctor who would take care of nurses who take ill at work to prevent them from joining the general queue of those awaiting consultation.

The chairperson commended management for its continuous support to the nurses in the institution. She said that the fundraising would help JUTH branch get a benefitting secretariat, which would serve as a legacy for future nurses.

