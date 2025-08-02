Nurses, Midwives Confirm Suspension Of Warning Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) on Saturday officially called off its ongoing seven-day warning strike, which commenced on July 29, 2025, over unmet demands.

The Nurses are demanding an upward review of shift and uniform allowances, implementation of a separate salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass employment of nurses, and the creation of a dedicated nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare

Recall that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, after a meeting with the aggrieved health workers on Friday, had announced the suspension following agreements reached between the federal government and leadership of the association.

The union leaders had, however, declined to speak to newsmen after the meeting to confirm the minister’s suspension claim.

The Association in a circular sighted by newsmen on Saturday, directed state councils to mobilise members to resume duties immediately, while the national leadership continues to monitor the implementation progress of agreements reached with the government.

The circular signed by the President of NANNM, Com. Nurse Haruna Mamman recalled that the Association had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government on 10th July 2025, regarding nurses’ demands that have persisted for years.

He said: “This action led to the ongoing seven days. warning strike. The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) held an emergency virtual meeting on Saturday, 2nd August 2025, to deliberate on the outcome of the negotiation meeting convened by the Federal Government on 1st August 2025, involving the Honourable Ministers of Health, Labour and Employment, and other key stakeholders.

“After an extensive review of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the agreed time-bound implementation framework, the NEC resolved as follows:

NEC acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Federal Government in responding to the nine core demands of NANNM, particularly the commitment to clear timelines for implementation.

“In view of the formal agreement reached and in line with the principle of dialogue and good faith, NEC hereby suspends the ongoing nationwide strike action immediately.

“NEC has directed the national leadership to continue monitoring the implementation of the signed MOU and track the government’s compliance with the agreed-upon timelines.

“State Councils are directed to mobilise members for the immediate resumption of duty.

“NEC resolved that no member of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, including the intern and locum nurses, should be victimised based on participating in a nationwide nurses’ strike.

“NEC appreciates the commitment and solidarity of all members throughout this action and reiterates that NANNM remains steadfast in defending the welfare, dignity, and professional rights of all nurses and midwives in Nigeria.”