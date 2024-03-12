Nurses jubilate as Oborevwori sacks Gloria Igumbor

Nurses in Delta State, under the auspices of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), yesterday, described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a leader, who epitomises justice in leadership. The nurses, who were on a solidarity thank you match to Oborevwori for resolving their years of bondage under the leadership of the former Director of Nursing Services, Mrs Gloria Igumbor, pledged to use their privileged positions to ensure sustained health and wellness of Deltans.

The nurses, who bore placards with various inscriptions such as “Governor of Destiny, Delta Nurses say Thank you”, “Thank you, our Governor for restoring the hope of Nurses”, “Victory for Nurses will better the health of Deltans”, “The Iroko Governor, Your Commissioner for Health is doing well” “Thank you, sir!”, “Thanks, our amiable Head of Service, ” “We are grateful to the Ukodo of Delta State for good governance, NANNM”, “Our Governor, Your Head of Service (HOS) is very competent,” among others, commended Oborevwori for resolving the agelong oppression affecting Nurses in the state.