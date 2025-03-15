Nurse Recounts Last Moment With Mohbad

Share

The auxiliary nurse who treated the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, has revealed what transpired that led to the singer’s demise.

Ogedengbe recounted that after giving Mohbad the injection, he developed goosebumps. His wife, Omowunmi, allegedly described it as a “Normal response” for him.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial manner, and he hasn’t been laid to rest till date amid calls for Justice for his tragic demise.

Testifying before Justice C.A. Shotobi at the Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Friday, the nurse said she was called to treat Mohbad for a cut on September 11, 2023. The following day, she administered tetanus, paracetamol, and antibiotic injections.

After the third injection, Mohbad reportedly felt nauseous and threw up, leading to weakness and goosebumps.

She explained, “On Sept 11, 2023, I was at Cotonou to process my admission. As I was on my way back, I saw Spending’s missed call and I called him back. Then he told me I should come and treat his friend in the house who had a cut. I told him I was just coming back from Cotonou.

“I later missed his calls because I couldn’t pick up. As I got to CMS, a call came in from DJ Bami. He introduced himself and said that he was from Spending. I couldn’t go to the house that day. I got there the next day at about 2:30 pm. I met a guy in the sitting room carrying Liam, and DJ Bami led me upstairs.

“On getting to the room Mohbad was, I saw some water on the floor which Dj Bami mopped. We then moved Mohbad from the room he was to another room. It was only the 4 of us that were upstairs. Me, Mohbad, Djbami and Wunmi.

“As I was giving the first injection, Mohbad asked me the type of injection I wanted to give him, and I told him Tetanus Injection, Paracetamol Injection and antibiotics. I first gave him a Tetanus and Paracetamol Injection. After I gave him the paracetamol injection, Wunmi said he had ulcer.

“When I gave him the third injection, he started reacting and saying he wanted to throw up. Djbami and wunmi led him to the bathroom where he threw up. After throwing up, he sat down on the floor and was very weak.

“Then goose bumps appeared on his body. Wunmi told me that is how he used to react to injection and I told her that she should have told me before.

“She then said that if they pour water on his head, he will calm down. Wunmi then poured water on him. When I saw the goose bumps, Dj Bami and I quickly went down to rush to the pharmacy so we could get an antidote.

“We got to the first pharmacy but they didn’t have what we wanted; we then went to another pharmacy. They called Djbami from the house that Mohbad was convulsing and I told them to rush him to the hospital.”

