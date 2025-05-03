Nurse Dies In UK Flat After Visiting Nigeria For Wedding Preparation

Share

A female Nigerian nurse has died in her flat in Leeds, United Kingdom after visiting Nigeria for her wedding preparation.

Police discovered the lifeless body of Nnena Miriam in her apartment after she was declared missing, according to Fellow Nurses Africa (FNA) – a platform dedicated to the growth and support of African nurses.

Concerns were raised when Miriam failed to show up for work and did not respond to calls from friends.

One close friend, alarmed by her silence, filed a missing person report. Police later found Miriam dead in her home.

A statement issued on Wednesday by FNA expressed sorrow over her death.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we report the sudden passing of one of our own, Nnena Miriam, a dedicated and professional nurse based in Leeds, United Kingdom.

“Nurse Miriam was found dead in her room earlier this week under heartbreaking circumstances.

“According to reports, her last shift was on Sunday of last week.

“Alarm bells were raised when her close friend tried reaching out to her repeatedly from that Sunday without success.

“Growing increasingly worried, the friend filed a missing person report – only for the police to later discover her lifeless body in her apartment.”

Miriam recently returned to the UK after travelling to Nigeria for her introduction ceremony, a customary step before her traditional wedding scheduled for April 29.

“Tuesday, April 29, was meant to be her special day – a day of joy, celebration, and new beginnings.

“Instead, her sudden death has left colleagues and loved ones overwhelmed with unspeakable grief and unanswered questions.

“Her untimely passing is a profound loss to the healthcare family she served with pride and to the many patients whose lives she touched with care and compassion.

“As the investigation continues, we join the family, friends, and the global African nursing community in mourning this tragic loss,” the statement added.

