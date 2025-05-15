NUPRC Woos Foreign Investors, Praises Tinubu For Favorable Investment Climate

Share

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has called on global investors to tap into Nigeria’s vast energy resources, which hold the potential to shape the future of energy not only in Africa but globally.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, made the appeal during the 2025 Africa Energies Summit held in London, United Kingdom, on Thursday.

In his keynote address titled “Igniting Nigeria and Africa’s Energy Future: Evolving Landscapes, Challenges, and Transformative Opportunities,” Komolafe highlighted Nigeria’s strategic position as a premier business destination at the crossroads of Africa’s energy future and global investment prospects.

He emphasized that Nigeria, endowed with abundant hydrocarbon resources and driven by progressive reforms and a vision rooted in sustainable development and energy security, offers unmatched opportunities for investors and industry stakeholders seeking growth in Africa’s most dynamic market.

Reflecting on the 2024 Summit, Komolafe recalled how the event sparked meaningful dialogue and opened doors to investment opportunities within Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

“It was more than just an announcement of opportunities; it was a powerful reaffirmation of our shared vision to strengthen energy security as the cornerstone of economic growth, national resilience, and social prosperity,” he said.

With renewed focus, the Commission is set to unveil strategic initiatives aimed at expanding oil and gas exploration, accelerating production, and reinforcing the foundation of Nigeria and Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

Komolafe also spoke extensively on the Commission’s efforts in addressing global energy demand and decarbonization, enhancing exploration through quality subsurface data, driving transformative reforms, and boosting investment inflows. He highlighted the “One Million Barrel Initiative” among key projects advancing the sector.

Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Komolafe noted, Nigeria has implemented bold reforms that have transformed the upstream oil and gas sector into a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly environment.

Empowered by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), NUPRC has introduced globally competitive fiscal terms, streamlined regulatory processes, and pragmatic entry fees, all tailored to attract and retain investment. These reforms have significantly increased investor interest, with rig counts rising from 8 in 2021 to 36 currently, and projections to reach 50 by the end of 2025.

“The government’s commitment to ease-of-doing-business is further demonstrated through Presidential Executive Orders aimed at tax incentives, exemptions and remissions, reducing contracting costs and timelines, eliminating operational bottlenecks, enhancing local content compliance, and stimulating non-associated gas development,” Komolafe said.

He added, “These initiatives collectively position Nigeria as a destination where opportunity meets certainty and value creation.” This growing momentum marks a bold new chapter driven by ambition, resilience, and opportunity.

Reviewing the impact of increased investment, Komolafe underscored Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest holder of natural gas reserves, boasting 210.54 trillion cubic feet, alongside 37.28 billion barrels of crude oil reserves.

The country is actively pursuing a production target of three million barrels per day, supported by initiatives such as the Project 1 Million Barrels per Day (1MMBOPD), which has boosted output from 1.46 million barrels per day in October 2024 to 1.78 million barrels per day recently.

“Our national production target is three million barrels per day, but achieving this requires continuous investment to unlock new basins and mature frontier fields to secure future energy needs that will match our fast-growing population,” he explained.

Komolafe highlighted that recent production growth stems from efforts to revitalize dormant fields, deploy enhanced oil recovery techniques, and accelerate new development drilling. The upstream sector remains Nigeria’s economic backbone, contributing 95% of foreign exchange earnings, nearly 70% of government revenue, creating jobs, and fostering economic resilience.

He stressed, however, that to sustain and accelerate this growth and fully harness the sector’s potential for future generations, it is essential to advance strategic initiatives that maximize government revenue, deliver tangible benefits to over 200 million Nigerians, and ensure consistent, attractive returns for investors.

On innovation, Komolafe pointed to Nigeria’s extensive data acquisition and sharing initiatives. Through partnerships with global service providers, Nigeria has developed one of Africa’s most comprehensive seismic and well data repositories, housed in the National Data Repository (NDR), facilitating informed exploration and investment decisions.

