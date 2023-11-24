NUPRC: Women, Other Stakeholders Seek More Inclusiveness In Governance

Women and other stakeholders have used the occasion of the 2023 Maiden Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Branch PENGASSAN Women Commission (PWC) conference, to call for more inclusiveness in governance at all levels.

At the conference in Abuja, with the theme: “Entrenching Equitable Opportunities For Women Towards Inclusiveness, Innovation And Excellence”, the participants noted that there has been a noticeable gender parity in Nigeria’s governance system.

The Executive Director, ERSP NMDPRA, Prof. Zainab Gobir, “A woman who is working has responsibility in her workplace and her home front as well as even the society expects her to do more, and nowhere is lacking.

“So, I believe that giving women more opportunities will give us a better place, especially in the country. My advice to women is that don’t give up, continue to strive for the better, support each other, learn, innovate, always lend a voice, and for those of us in leadership continue to do well so that we can pave the way for others.”

Also speaking, the National Chairperson, PENGASSAN PWC, Comrade Ada Mbanaso, said looking at the leadership space for women, the government has been trying, and the National Assembly had promised us a minimum of 30% inclusiveness, but we are yet to attain it.

She said: “I don’t think we have gotten to where we are going to, there is still a lot more to be done. And I believe that if more women come on board, there would be a better Nigeria and business environment for everyone.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“Women are good managers and when responsibilities are handed over to them, they take it very seriously and make sure they deliver on it.

“The NUPRC management has done well since the inception of the PWC in the NUPRC as they have been very supportive, but I will advise that they encourage women more especially in the training, capacity building and leadership roles so that women would be mentored from the grassroot and grow up as skilful women as they are attaining the management cadre.”