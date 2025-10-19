NUPRC Warns Public Against Fake Social Media Accounts Impersonating Komolafe

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has cautioned members of the public against fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, the Commission clarified that Engr. Komolafe does not operate any social media account, including on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

The regulatory body warned the public to be vigilant and avoid engaging with or responding to any accounts or pages claiming to represent Engr. Komolafe or the Commission, stressing that such platforms are the work of fraudsters seeking to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

“For the sake of clarity, the Commission Chief Executive has no social media accounts. Members of the public are therefore advised against interacting with such pages in order to avoid being defrauded,” the statement read in part.

The NUPRC reiterated that all official communications, updates, and announcements are disseminated solely through its verified channels and official website.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of the antics of impersonators while efforts are ongoing to identify and bring the fraudsters to book,” the statement added.

The Commission urged Nigerians to rely only on its verified handles and website for accurate information regarding its activities, statistics, and regulatory updates.