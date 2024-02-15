NUPRC To Relocate Units To Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that it is exploring the possibility of relocating its units to Lagos.

This was contained in a memo with reference no: CSA/HGA/MRP/ML/001 and titled: ‘Movement to Lagos. The memo was signed by Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu, and dated February 14, 2024. NUPRC in the memo, stated that the plan was to enhance service delivery.

The memo read: “In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and, managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each Department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23, February 2024.”