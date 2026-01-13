NUPRC To Hold Pre-Bid Conference On 2025 Oil Blocks

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has announced that the pre-bid conference for the 2025 oil and gas licensing round, will hold on January 14, 2026.

The commission’s Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, in a notice, published on the official X handle of the commission, stated that the conference would take place in Lagos.

It read: “NUPRC is proud to announce the 2025 licensing round pre-bid conference scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

“This announcement is sequel to a notice already published by the NUPRC in foreign and local newspapers in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The focus areas of the upcoming pre-bid conference include: The implementation timetable, the bid package preparation, eligibility terms; and the assessment and the winners’ determination procedure.”