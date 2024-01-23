NUPRC to conduct new bid round for 12 oil blocks in 2024

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said it will conduct a new bid round of 12 blocks in 2024.

The Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, spoke during an engagement with the Oil Producers’ Trade Section (OPTS) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) at the Commission’s regional office in Lagos. He called on all investors to participate in the bid round process, which he said would commence soon. Komolafe said: “Let me seize this opportunity to announce that, in line with provisions of Section 73 of the PIA, the Commission will conclude the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round as well as conduct a new bid round of 12 blocks located in the continental shelf and deep offshore. We hereby call on all investors to participate in the Bid Round process that would commence soon for shared prosperity,” he said.

Komolafe, while delivering an address titled “Towards Enhanced Regulatory Landscape for Optimized Value Delivery in the Nigerian Upstream Oil Sector,” said that as a Commission, NUPRC valued collaboration and partnerships toward promotion of stability, growth, and sustainability of the industry in line with government’s aspirations.