NUPRC Targets 3mbpd As Eyesan Unveils Vision For Upstream Sector

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has unveiled a bold and transformative vision for Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector, promising improved efficiency, stronger collaboration and faster regulatory outcomes.

Eyesan said her agenda for the sector rests on three strategic pillars: production optimisation and revenue expansion; regulatory predictability and speed; and safe, governed and sustainable operations.

She noted that the vision aligned squarely with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Government’s ambitious plan to raise crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million barrels per day by 2030.

The NUPRC boss unveiled the agenda at a high-level stakeholder meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, which drew key industry players, including members of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), emerging operators and other major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

Eyesan said the Commission would prioritise production growth and revenue expansion by recovering shut-in volumes with economic value, arresting production decline, reducing losses and accelerating timeto-first oil without imposing additional regulatory burdens or transaction costs on operators.

In a statement made available to newsmen by NUPRC’S Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu on Wednesday in Abuja, she disclosed that the strategy had already begun to yield results, citing the recent reactivation of a long shut-in asset, which she described as “turning on the light” in the upstream sector. On regulatory reforms, the CCE said predictability and speed would be achieved by running regulation like a service, enforcing rules transparently and taking quick, timebound decisions.