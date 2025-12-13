NUPRC Targets $2bn Investments As It Issues Flare Gas Permits To 28 Firms

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said it expects up to $2 billion in investments following the issuance of Permits to Access Flare Gas to 28 companies under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

The permits were formally handed to the successful awardees at a ceremony in Abuja, signalling the commencement of large-scale private sector participation in flare gas capture, utilisation and commercialisation across Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

Speaking at the event, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe described the development as a transition from long-standing environmental challenges to market-driven solutions capable of unlocking significant capital inflows, jobs and cleaner energy.

According to him, the permit issuance under the 2022 NGFCP was designed to attract substantial investments while reducing emissions and strengthening Nigeria’s energy security.

He said: “The programme is expected to attract up to US$2 billion in investment. More than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created.”

Komolafe explained that beyond capital mobilisation, the programme would deliver wide-ranging economic and environmental benefits, including the capture of between 250 and 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas that was currently flared.

“A total of 49 flare sites have been auctioned. Forty-two (42) bidders have been awarded the sites. Between 250 and 300 mmscfd of currently flared gas will be captured and commercialised, eliminating approximately six (6) million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) annually,” the NUPRC boss stated.

Komolafe added that the investments would also unlock new energy supply chains, noting that the projects were expected to deliver liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and power generation capacity at scale.

“About one hundred and seventy thousand (170,000) metric tons of LPG will be produced annually, enabling clean energy access for approximately 1.4 million households. And nearly 3GW (gigawatts) of power generation potential will be unlocked.”

The 28 permit holders include Ace Energy Limited, Afagaf Company Limited, AGH Lero, Almina Resources Limited, Amazon Energy Limited, AUT Energy, Beluga Asiko, Bodej Investment Limited, Cainergy Limited, Cimcmonobuo Nigeria Limited, Dawcon Consortium, Dawnwatch Limited, Fargab Limited, Folstaj International Limited.

Others were Geospectra Energy Limited, Izzi Project Limited and MMLet Energy Limited.

Others are MSN Consortium, Newgaz Integrated Services Limited, NG Lyon Construction Limited, Oaks Cluster Energy, Seal Energy Limited, Tecnis EPS International Limited, Teobell International, Terms Energies, Zipora Gas and Stelog Gas Company Limited.

The CCE said the awardees qualified for the permits after fully executing the required commercial agreements, including Connection Agreements, Milestone Development Agreements and Gas Sales Agreements.

“We are pleased to announce that 28 awardees have fully executed the required suite of commercial agreements and now qualify to receive the Permit to Access Flare Gas,” adding that the companies represent “a strong blend of operational capability, financial readiness, and technological competence.”

Komolafe linked the programme’s investment outlook to the broader reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the Executive Orders issued in 2024 to improve fiscal incentives, tax rebates and cost efficiency in the petroleum sector.

“Allow me to express deep appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His reform-driven leadership and commitment to enabling the petroleum sector continue to shape the strategic direction of our work at NUPRC.”

The CCE stressed, however, that the permit issuance marks only the beginning of implementation, with engineering, financing and construction expected to commence immediately, while the Commission intensifies monitoring to ensure disciplined execution.

The NGFCP, redesigned after the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), was central to Nigeria’s drive to achieve its net-zero ambitions while positioning flare gas as a catalyst for industrial growth, cleaner energy and large-scale investment inflows.