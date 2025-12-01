NUPRC Targets $10bn Investment As Nigeria Opens 2025 Licensing Round Portal

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has launched the 2025 Licensing Round Portal signaling the start of a major bid round aimed at attracting $10 billion in new investments and boosting national oil reserves by two billion barrels over the next decade.

Announcing the development at a press conference on Monday, December 1, 2025, the Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, revealed that 50 oil and gas blocks are now open for bidding across onshore, shallow water, frontier basins, and deepwater terrains.

The breakdown includes 15 onshore blocks, 19 shallow water blocks, 15 frontier assets, and one deepwater block.

Komolafe stated that the blocks have the potential to deliver up to 400,000 barrels of oil per day once fully developed.

The Commission listed the major objectives of the licensing round to include increasing Nigeria’s oil and gas reserves, boosting daily production, accelerating gas utilisation, generating thousands of jobs, strengthening indigenous participation, and deepening transparency in line with global EITI standards.