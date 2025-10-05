NUPRC Surpasses Revenue Targets For Three Consecutive Years

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that it exceeded its revenue targets for three consecutive years since its establishment four years ago, while recording 16 major achievements that have strengthened Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

According to the Commission, the Host Community Development Trusts have remitted N122.34 billion in naira and over $168.91 million in dollar contributions as of October 2025.

This translates to a combined remittance of more than N358.67 billion, based on the prevailing exchange rate, aimed at fostering a conducive environment in host communities.

A statement by NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, noted that the Commission surpassed its revenue targets by 18.3 percent in 2022, 14.65 percent in 2023, and a remarkable 84.2 percent in 2024, despite fluctuations in oil production and prices.

Between 2024 and 2025, the Commission approved 79 Field Development Plans (41 in 2024 and 38 year-to-date in 2025) with a potential investment value of $39.98 billion. Average daily crude oil production currently stands at 1.65 million barrels per day and is expected to rise under the Project 1Mbopd initiative, which targets 2.5 million barrels per day by 2027.

Before the Commission was established, licensing rounds were opaque and heavily influenced by politics. With the support of President Bola Tinubu, NUPRC has transformed the process into a fully digital system, ensuring transparency and credibility. This digital approach has been described by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) as the most transparent bid round in Nigeria’s upstream history.

In line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the Commission is also implementing the “Drill or Drop” policy, which mandates the relinquishment of unexplored acreages. Through this policy, 400 dormant oil fields have been identified, prompting companies to take swift action to develop assets.

The Commission recorded a significant rise in rig count from eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2, 2025, a 762.5 percent increase in less than four years. This surge reflects renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

In 2024, NUPRC approved multibillion-dollar divestments, including transactions involving Agip, Equinor, Mobil, and Shell, as companies repositioned their portfolios to focus on deep offshore development. The Commission also developed 24 forward-thinking regulations, 19 of which have been gazetted, to enhance transparency and create an enabling investment climate.

Through the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), the Commission awarded flare sites to successful bidders to attract $2.5 billion in investments and curb gas flaring. It is also supervising 536 ongoing community projects, including schools, health centres, roads and vocational centres, funded by host community trusts, a development that has significantly reduced crude oil theft.

From 2022 to date, 306 development wells have been drilled and completed. NUPRC also issued Nigeria’s first Petroleum Exploration Licence for a large offshore geophysical survey covering 56,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic and gravity data.

The Commission noted that average daily crude oil losses have dropped by 90 percent, from 102,900 barrels per day in 2021 to 9,600 barrels per day as of September 2025, following combined security efforts and the introduction of new transparency regulations.

Beyond Nigeria, the Gbenga Komolafe-led Commission has championed regional collaboration through the establishment of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), comprising 16 African countries, to harmonise policies and strengthen Africa’s voice in global hydrocarbon discussions.

NUPRC’s performance has earned it several recognitions, including the 2024 Overall Best Performing Parastatal SERVICOM Unit Award, Best Performing PSU Team B Award, and the 2025 Best Regulator Award by the Nigerian Energy Correspondents, in addition to over 60 other accolades from various organisations.