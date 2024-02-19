NUPRC: Strategic measures behind crude oil production increase

Nigeria can produce 2.26 million barrels per day of crude oil, although the actual national production currently averages 1.33mbpd and 256,000 barrels of condensate per day. Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, had said that Nigeria’s continuous crude oil production increases was an outcome of the strategies the commission initiated to ramp up oil production.

Using crude oil production based on direct communication, according to Monthly Oil Market report of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria’s crude oil production increased by 91,000 barrels per day from 1.335mbpd in December, 2023 to 1.427mbpd in January, 2024. Nigeria’s crude oil supply increased by 85,000b/d from 1.250mbpd in November to 1.335mbpd in December. Nigeria’s oil production increased by 4,000 barrels per day from 1.347 million barrels per day in September to 1.351 mbpd in October. Prior to the current increases, Nigeria’s crude oil production had ranged between one million and 1.2 million barrels per day from January to August 2023. NUPRC disclosed that the monthly crude oil production output (aside from condensate production) were as follows: January 2023 – 1,266,659 bpd; February 2023 – 1,292,240 bpd; March 2023 – 1,266,737 bpd; April 2023 – 1,004,392 bpd; May 2023 – 1,189,332 bpd; June 2023 – 1,260,928 bpd; July 2023 – 1,089,089 bpd; August 2023 – 1,181,133 bpd.