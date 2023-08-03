NUPRC Staff To Tinubu : Conduct Urgent Forensic Auditing On Petroleum Sector

…as Perm Sec storm protest venue with pleading

As protesting staff of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) sustains its ongoing protest to the third day, on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently conduct forensic auditing of all oil facilities within the energy sector.

This they said will put an end to the continued oil theft and depletion of the country’s economy, by both known and unknown sources.

The angry protesting workers who have locked all their offices within the Federal Capital Territory, and suspended work in protest, said it is not enough to know that Nigeria’s crude oil was being stolen on a daily basis, but a responsible government must be purposeful in unravelling all elements behind the unpatriotic act.

The Chairman of PENGANSSAN, NUPRC branch, Engr. Okey Anya urged Tinubu to as a matter of urgency engage independent Forensic experts to quickly, but dispassionately investigate all activities in the energy sector if the country must move forward.

While he insisted that the Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe must step aside for a transparent Forensic investigation to be done, he noted that if the current illegal bazaar in the oil industry continues, not only will the welfare of NUPRC suffer, but Nigeria’s economy.

Anya also noted that Komolafe who has unwittingly tried to divert attention from the burning issues, by accusing all staff of NUPRC of colluding with unnamed contractors to fleece the country, must apologise publicly to the workers.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda who stormed the Jabi office of NUPRC where the protesting staff converged, pleaded with them to suspend the protest and come for negotiations.

Aduda who noted that the concerns and demands of the workers have been noted, also assured that the government was ready to deal with all issues and get the desired results.

The Permanent Secretary assured that if the workers return to work, discussions would be accelerated towards solving all the pending issues.

However, the National Treasurer of PENGANSSAN, David Owan, said the workers have suffered untold hardship and would want Management to consider immediate actions, instead of setting up counterproductive committees.