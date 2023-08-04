NUPRC Staff To Tinubu: Conduct Urgent Forensic Auditing On Petroleum Sector

As protesting staff of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) sustained its ongoing protest to the third day, yesterday called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently conduct a forensic auditing of all oil facilities within the energy sector. This they said will put to an end to the continued oil theft and depletion of the country’s economy, by both known and unknown sources.

The angry protesting workers who have locked all their offices within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and suspended work in protest, said it is not enough to know that Nigeria’s crude oil was being stolen on a daily basis, but a responsible government must be purposeful in unravelling all elements behind the unpatriotic act.

Chairman of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGANSSAN), NUPRC branch, Engr. Okey Anya, urged Tinubu to as a matter of urgency engage independent forensic experts to quickly, but dispassionately investigate all activities in the energy sector, if the country must move forward. While he insisted that the Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe must step aside for a transparent Forensic investigation to be done, he noted that if the current illegal bazaar in the oil industry continues not only will the welfare of NUPRC suffer, but Nigeria’s economy.

Anya also noted that Komolafe, who has unwittingly tried to divert attention from the burning issues, by accusing all staff of NUPRC of colluding with unnamed contractors to fleece the country, must apologise publicly to the workers. Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, who stormed the Jabi office of NUPRC where the protesting staff converged, pleaded with them to suspend the protest and come for negotitions.