NUPRC Sets Friday Deadline For 2025 Licensing Round Applications

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that registration and submission of applications for pre-qualification under the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round will officially close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The commission said the deadline is in line with Section 11.2 of the Licensing Round Guidelines governing the process.

In a public notice issued by its management, the commission notified prospective applicants and the general public that no submissions would be accepted after the stipulated deadline. It emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the timeline to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.

It read: “The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) hereby notifies the general public that registration and submission of applications for pre-qualification under the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round shall close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, 2026, in accordance with Section 11.2 of the Licensing Round Guidelines.

“All applicants are advised to ensure full compliance with the stipulated submission requirements within the prescribed timeline.”

The Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round is a key component of the Federal Government’s strategy to expand upstream oil and gas exploration, attract investment, and boost hydrocarbon reserves. Industry stakeholders have described the round as significant in sustaining Nigeria’s position as a leading energy producer in Africa.