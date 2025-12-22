NUPRC Seeks End To Nigeria’s $1.05bn Natural Gas Flare

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said concerted efforts by all stakeholders should be activated to ensure that Nigeria exits the top 10 gas flaring countries.

According to reports, Nigeria In 2024, flared $1.05 billion worth of natural gas, enough to ease power shortages. A World Bank report had classified Nigeria as among the top nine flaring countries in 2024. Other countries, according to the report are Russia, Iran, Iraq, the United States, Venezuela, Algeria, Libya, and Mexico.

According to the report, the countries are together responsible for over 75 per cent of global gas flaring while producing less than 50 per cent of the world’s oil, wasting $63bn in lost energy.

The report stated that the largest increases in flare volumes in 2024 occurred in Nigeria, Iran, the USA, Iraq, and Russia, adding that together, these five countries accounted for 4.6 billion cubic meter (bcm) of the additional gas flaring.

The World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Tracker report showed that Nigeria recorded a 12 per cent increase in gas flaring in 2024, contributing significantly to global carbon pollution, despite only a modest 3 per cent rise in oil production.

The report, released by the World Bank’s Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Partnership (GFMR), stated that gas flaring globally hit its highest level since 2007, with 151 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas burned an increase of 3 bcm over 2023.

It said: “In Nigeria, the flare intensity measured by the volume of gas flared per barrel of oil produced rose from 11.0 cubic metres per barrel in 2023 to 12.0 in 2024. This is more than double the global average and signals a worsening environmental trend despite pledges to reduce emissions.”

Senior Manager, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Olalekan Ojo, during a recent during the NGFCP/NonNGFCP Gas Flare Commercialisation signing ceremony for OML 17 in Lagos, decried that the humungus quantity of gas flared could have contributed to energy growth of the country.

He stated that the Nigeria gas flare commercialization programs permit to access gas flares recently approved by the commission is a step in the right direction. He said: “It is good to remind ourselves that World Bank data on gas flaring show that Nigerian has risen to a prominent top ten gas flaring.

And if you look at our population, we are talking about over 200 million people in Nigeria, the desire for energy is huge. “Look at the energy consumption in Belgium, United States compared to the whole of Africa, not to talk about Nigeria and yet we have these valuable resources.

So, we must do something to convert that waste to wealth.” “That is to signal the commencement of project development by awardees across the project sites that have been awarded in the Niger Delta.

And not only will this project contribute towards ensuring energy security in Nigeria it will also contribute towards the reduction of carbon dioxide, greenhouses gases even methane as it were. So that will be able to help us to make a stride towards attaining our commitment to reduce emission in Nigeria.”

“We also want to plead with you for further support to do more to ensure that all the awardees on the side of the commission that you are able to enable them not just in providing technical guidance and support but by also ensuring that their projects are bankable in the commercial aspect of it. We need to ensure that what they are doing and is taken to the bank is actually bankable.