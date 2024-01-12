NUPRC Seeks Collaboration With Police to Combat Oil Theft

In a bid to arrest the daunting challenge of oil theft in the petroleum sector, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, has sought an enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Police.

A statement signed by NU- PRC’S Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Victoria Okefe, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the collaboration was part of the Commission’s efforts towards curbing the illicit activities that have plagued the nation’s Oil and Gas industry.

According to the statement, Komolafe emphasised the urgent need for a united front against the escalating challenges posed by menace when he visited the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, kayode Egbetokun in his office at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

The statement further noted that, “Painting a horrid picture of the menace and the detrimental effect it has on the country’s economy, the NUPRC boss underscored the importance of joint efforts to safeguarding Nigeria’s commonwealth.