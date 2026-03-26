NUPRC, SeaSeis Seal Deal To Boost Niger Delta Exploration

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has signed a landmark Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, in a move expected to unlock new hydrocarbon prospects and deepen exploration activities in the Eastern Niger Delta.

The three-year agreement authorises SeaSeis, in partnership with the Commission and TGS, to acquire and process new 3D seismic and gravity data across a vast offshore acreage spanning 11,700 square kilometres.

The project, one of the largest seismic data acquisition exercises in Nigeria in recent years, covers water depths ranging from 400 to 2,800 metres and is expected to significantly enhance subsurface understanding and support efficient development of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

The agreement also empowers the partners to issue data-use licences, with revenues to be shared between SeaSeis and the Commission.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja., the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the issuance of the PEL5 licence reflects the Commission’s commitment to data-driven exploration, transparency, and longterm value creation for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Eyesan stressed that exploration activities depend heavily on reliable data and credible processes, noting that partnerships remain critical to achieving national production and reserve growth targets.

She said: “The PIA recognises that we assign licenses on non-exclusive acreages to contractors who are willing to carry out exploration activity, and as the chief superintendent of the industry, we also ensure that we maintain our production targets, including reserves and the only way we can achieve that successfully is if we have partners who are willing to explore.”