NUPRC Review New Regulations To Guide Compliance, Enforcement In Upstream Operations

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has begun the review of new regulations aimed at guiding upstream operators in the oil and gas industry in complying with laws and regulations, and to also address administrative and enforcement issues in line with global best practices.

The Chief Executive (CCE), NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe made this known at the 2nd segment of the 4th Phase of its Consultation Forum with Stakeholders on regulations development as mandated by Section 216 (4) (g) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), on Wednesday in Abuja, insisted on the need for licensees’ and leases to maintain ethical standards in upstream operations.

The regulations being considered include; Draft Upstream Petroleum Code of Conduct and Compliance Regulations, Draft Upstream Petroleum (Administrative Harmonisation) Regulations and Draft Amendment to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Host Communities Development Regulations 2023, of which two of the regulations are new.

Represented by the Commission’s Head of Compliance and Enforcement, Mr Kingston Chikwendu, the CCE who explained that two out of the three regulations were brand new, noted that the regulations would ensure strict commitment and provide clarity on the implementation of the dual regulatory regime in the upstream sector.

He said: “The regulations prescribed acceptable conduct for the industry where strict rules are followed because of the type of risks involved generally in the business of petroleum operations globally.

“So we want to set up a framework to enable both the regulator and regulated entity to carry out operations based on certain rules and principles globally accepted.

“The need for the Upstream Petroleum Administrative Harmonisation Regulations is actually derived from the PIA which tries to revolutionalise the industry to create a dual regime because we still have the old Petroleum Act which is still on till all licenses granted under it expires.

“Because of that, we need to do harmonisation regulation to enable the regulator to know which aspect of the Petroleum Act will be applied generally and the aspect of the PIA to be applied particular to preserve rights of licensees and leases.”

He further added, “What this regulation intends to do is more or less to set a guide on best behaviour for practitioners in the industry. This regulation would amongst other things, consider issues of compliance, consider issues of administration and consider issues of enforcement generally.”

The CCE while expressing satisfaction on the feedback received during the consultation of the first segment of the 4th Phase Consultation Forum with Stakeholders on regulations development held in October 2023, gave assurances that work was ongoing for the commission to finalise the regulations and proceed with further processes involved in getting them issued in the country

“Today’s session is part of the continuation of an ongoing series and so far we have held four phases of consultations since the first one which started in August 2022. Within this period the commission has issued 14 regulations.

“What we are considering now is three out of seven in the fourth phase. The commission has identified 26 to 30 regulations considered as key regulations required for effective implementation of the PIA.

“We have made significant progress and considered this engagement important, and so far we have regulations that have the buy-in of the players in the industry and members of the public. The major stakeholders will be aligned with the key provisions contained in the regulations.”

Recall that the segment had in October consulted on four regulations out of the seven listed which included; Draft Upstream Commercial Operations Regulations, Upstream Petroleum Development Contract Regulations, Upstream Revocation of Licences and Lease Regulations, and Petroleum Assignment of Interest Regulations 2023.