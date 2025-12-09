NUPRC Remits N8.79tn To Federation Account In 10 Months

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) remitted N8.79 trillion to the Federation Account between January and October 2025, according to a presentation at the November 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.

The document also showed that NUPRC also recorded a significant rise in revenue inflows for October 2025 alone, as the document showed that it remitted a total of N873,104,663,972.70 to the Federation Account.

According to the FAAC data this is a 17.67 per cent increase compared to the N741.99 billion it remitted in September 2025. NUPRC clarified that there were no receivables due for December 2024, February, August, September, and October 2025 under Project Gazelle.

The document showed that oil and gas royalties for October was N807.08 billion, which is 70.54 per cent of the monthly budget for this category.

This showed an increase of N143.28 billion from September’s N663.80 billion. For gas flare penalty, NUPRC collected N61.70 billion for gas flare penalty in October, which represented 105.52 per cent of the monthly target.

According to the document, rental revenue rose to N3.60 billion in October, which is higher than N2.16 billion recorded in September.

However, the commission recorded a decrease in its collection as it recorded N0.394 billion in October, as against N5.62 billion in September.

Analysis of the FAAC report showed that NUPRC’s total revenue of N873.10 billion exceeded the previous month’s performance by N131.12 billion.

Meanwhile, the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) has unanimously adopted Nigeria as its official headquarters and also elected the Commission Chief Executive, (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, as chairman of the Forum.

Prior to the endorsement, Komolafe was interim chairman of AFRIPERF. The decision was announced at the inaugural executive committee meeting of the Forum which took place virtually on December 2, 2025. Eyoanwan Ndiyo-Aiyetan also emerged as secretary of AFRIPERF.

The development affirms Nigeria’s central role in the African petroleum regulatory space and as Africa’s largest producer of crude oil. The meeting which was attended by 16 African countries, was convened to pick its leadership, headquarters and logo.

In his acceptance speech, Komolafe thanked his African counterparts for the trust and honour and promised to ensure that no member country is left behind. AFRIPERF aims to strengthen regional petroleum governance by fostering collaboration, cooperation and coordination among member regulators.