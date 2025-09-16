NUPRC Reforms Deliver $18bn In FDPs

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has disclosed that Nigeria’s competitive reform agenda in the oil and gas sector has delivered 28 Field Development Plans (FDPs) worth $18.2 billion in investment commitments in 2025 alone.

According to Komolafe, these commitments are expected to unlock 1.4 billion barrels of oil and 5.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas, adding 591,000 barrels of oil per day and 2.1 BSCFD of gas, supporting the country’s aspiration to exceed 3 million barrels per day (bpd) crude oil production.

Speaking at the Africa Oil Week in Accra, Ghana, Komolafe attributed the sector’s achievements to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is transforming Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In a presentation titled “Nigeria’s Competitive Reform Agenda for Unlocking Potentials in Upstream Oil & Gas,” the NUPRC chief emphasized that energy security is central to economic growth, national resilience, and shared prosperity in Africa.

Komolafe highlighted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, ushered in new governance, fiscal reforms, and institutional realignment, with NUPRC emerging as a dedicated, forward-thinking regulator. In nearly four years, the commission has rolled out 24 transformative regulations, 19 of which have been gazetted to operationalize key provisions of the PIA.

The NUPRC has also unveiled a Regulatory Action Plan (RAP) to tackle bottlenecks, remove barriers to entry, and ensure timely and transparent licensing rounds. These reforms have yielded tangible results, including raising rig counts from 8 in 2021 to 43 as of September 2025.

Komolafe stated:

“In 2025 alone, the Commission has approved 28 new Field Development Plans, unlocking 1.4 billion barrels of oil and 5.4 TCF of gas, adding an expected 591,000 barrels of oil per day and 2.1 BSCFD of gas. These FDPs, with $18.2 billion in CAPEX commitments, underscore Nigeria’s transformation into one of the most dynamic and attractive upstream investment frontiers in the world.”

He highlighted key projects, including the $5 billion FID for the Bonga North deep offshore development and the $500 million Ubeta Gas Project, with additional FDPs expected from HI NAG Development, Ima Gas, Owowo Deep Offshore, and Preowei Fields.

Since taking office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved five major acquisition deals worth over $5 billion, unlocking opportunities for ambitious indigenous players. Komolafe also noted that recent bid rounds and concession awards, including the 57 PPL awards in 2022, the 2022 Mini-Bid Round, and the 2024 Licensing Round, were conducted with unprecedented transparency and competitiveness, attracting strong investor participation.

He explained that optimizing signature bonus requirements and removing barriers to entry ensured wider accessibility, resulting in 27 out of 31 blocks offered in 2024 being successfully taken up.

Komolafe concluded that these developments lay a strong foundation for fresh investments and accelerated sectoral growth, signaling a new era in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector defined by clarity, competitiveness, and confidence.

“With the Petroleum Industry Act as our foundation, reinforced by bold Presidential Executive Orders and transformative regulatory initiatives, we are not just opening our doors to investment; we are building a world-class upstream oil and gas environment that rewards ambition, innovation, and responsibility,” he said.