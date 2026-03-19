The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has stepped forward to calm fears in the Bille Community following a gas bubbling incident that raised concerns over public safety, environmental impact, and the health of residents.

In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, noted that the Commission was “deeply concerned” about the situation and pledged to work closely with industry stakeholders to address it.

She said: “We empathise with the Bille Community and acknowledge the anxiety this incident has caused. The well-being of our communities and the protection of the environment remain paramount to the Commission, as they are to Government.”

Upon notification of the incident, NUPRC activated a coordinated technical investigation in line with regulatory protocols. The process aims to assess the nature and extent of the gas seepage, identify possible sources, and propose immediate as well as long-term mitigation measures.

Preliminary field observations suggest the bubbling may be linked to subsurface geological activity, though detailed geotechnical and geological analyses are ongoing.

NUPRC called on residents to remain vigilant while following all public health and safety directives issued by authorities.

“We commend the community for their responsible approach and encourage everyone to adhere strictly to safety measures during this period,” Mrs Eyesan added.

The Commission assured the Bille Community that all necessary actions would align with industry standards, regulatory requirements, and global best practices, emphasizing a commitment to both immediate relief and long-term sustainability.

“Once again, the Commission commiserates with the Bille Community as we work assiduously with all stakeholders to unravel the incident, and enjoins members of the community to maintain the commendable level of responsibility whilst adhering to all safety measures and public health advisories issued by the relevant authorities,” the CCE added.