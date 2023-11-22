NUPRC Reads Riot Act To Producers, Threatens Revocation Of Licensees’, Leases

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has warned producers in the oil and gas industry to desist from activities that would hinder the effective implementation of the country’s climate action plan, the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr Gbenga Komolafe who handed down the warning at an Executive Session with the producers in Abuja, said the Commission would not hesitate to apply necessary measures including revocation of licensees and leases of erring, deviant producers and operators.

While underscoring the pivotal role of producers in the successful implementation of the NGFCP, the CCE noted that necessary provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and enabling regulations such as the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2023 to ensure faithful implementation of the programme would be reactivated.

Komolafe in a statement signed by the Commission’s Head, Public Affairs and Communication, Mrs Laide Shonola and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, recalled that at the inaugural session of the Producers Forum earlier in the year, the significance of the NGFCP to achieve the elimination of the unwholesome practice of and wasteful of gas flaring with its attendant deleterious social, health and environmental impacts was underscored.

He said: “Moreover, as a nation, the NGFCP represents one of our key climate actions to combat emissions and support Nigeria’s transition endeavors. The imperatives of the Programme have taken on added significance with the recent pronouncements of Mr. President at global fora and the international attention that the Programme has attracted. Nigeria cannot afford to fail! We cannot fail!.”

The Commission has so far issued relevant letters of award to Forty-Two (42) individual companies for all Forty-Nine (49) Flare sites on offer. These flare sites represent locations that are within the operating areas of fifteen (15) companies present at this engagement. The importance of your cooperation and collaboration cannot be over-emphasized.

The CCE noted that whereas the Commission has received some encouraging feedback on support by some producers, many awardees have decried the lack of engagement by producers contrary to the spirit of the programme and the Commission’s letter to them in respect of the programme.

“Consequently, this Executive Session has been convened to keep us abreast of the critical stage we are in the NGFCP and inform us of the need to progress the project implementation with the urgency required and proceed with the onboarding of the awardees.”

While indicating that the meeting was to provide an avenue for producers to share their inputs, comments, concerns, and recommendations to enrich the NGFCP, the CCE identified key issues in the programme and addressed them during the meeting.

They include the issuance last year of “Cease and Desist” letters to Producers to refrain from developing flare gas utilisation projects and frustrating the flared profile earmarked for the NGFCP.

It warned that the Commission will not entertain any ploy to frustrate awardees, the efforts of the Commission or the Nigerian Government for that matter.

Another issue was Commercial Agreements between the Producer/Awardee which the Commission expects to be at an advanced stage based on the issued template. It again warned that it would not condone any roadblocks that would compromise the timely delivery of the projects. Every approach must therefore be pursued between Producers/Awardees to execute the agreements within the set timeline. Other issues include access to flare site and additional data/site-specific information, reduction in volumes of flare profile, and potential benefits to producers

On the reduction in volumes of flare profile, the Commission was surprised to receive feedback from awardees on claims by some producers that the forecasted gas volumes may not be available, only a few months after flare volumes had been forecasted by respective teams of operators.

It warned that the Commission would not accept any ploy to dissuade the awardees from embarking on their project development pointing out that it might be forced to activate the relevant provisions of the PIA and Regulations to address willful misrepresentation of information and data.

Other challenges so far registered by Awardees include: Assurance of flare gas supply; Access to land and community support; Delayed execution of agreements due to extended due diligence process and Unwillingness to sign connection agreement with Awardees.

The CCE pointed out that “the global pressure on oil and gas to combat emissions and decarbonise amidst climate and environmental activism should represent an added reason to leverage the NGFCP as a quick-win solution to address flaring. In addition, I wish to draw your attention to the benefits accruable to Producers for the smooth implementation of the Programme.”

He, however, pointed out that the Commission was mindful of concerns expressed by some producers during earlier engagements such as Safety concerns – Protection of Producers’ Assets and Personnel, facilities if infrastructure/technology is deployed on their sites; Potential impacts on upstream operations; Prior investments in flare gas capture; Awardee technical and financial capacity for project deliverability and Termination of flare payment obligation on producers.