NUPRC Reactivates Dormant Fields To Boost Oil Output To 2.5mbpd

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the reactivation of several dormant oil fields as part of a strategic push to raise national crude production to 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, who disclosed this during the maiden conference of the Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) themed ‘Four Years of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA):

Achievements, Gaps, and the Way Ahead” yesterday in Abuja, ‘noted that the Project One Million Barrels Initiative launched in 2024 was already yielding results, with current unreconciled daily production averaging 1.7 to 1.83 million barrels.

Represented by Head, Regulations and Statutory Compliance at the NUPRC, Kingston Chikwendu, he disclosed that the Commission was fast-tracking regulatory approvals, enhancing operational efficiency and opening new frontier opportunities in onshore, shallow-water, and deep offshore blocks to sustain the growth.

According to him, the NUPRC has approved 37 new crude evacuation routes to strengthen infrastructure and reduce losses from theft and vandalism, while enforcing the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) to ensure steady feedstock for local refineries.

He said: “There are also other vast and compelling transformative opportunities, particularly in natural gas development, gas-topower initiatives, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects, FLNGs and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transportation infrastructure, aimed at enhancing both export capacity and d o m e s t i c energ y supply.

“A t t h e s a m e t i m e, the enforcement of the Domestic Crude Supply Oblig ation (DCSO) is securing consistent feedstock to local refineries, strengthening Nigeria’s internal supply chains, and building long-ter m economic resilience.”