NUPRC Projects $10bn Investments As Licensing Round Portal Opens

…offers 50 oil, gas blocks

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has launched the 2025 Licensing Round with a bold projection of attracting $10 billion in fresh investments into the country’s oil and gas sector, in what officials described as one of the most transparent bid rounds in Nigeria’s history.

Announcing the commencement of the round and the unveiling of a dedicated bid portal br2025.nuprc.gov.ng, the Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, said President Bola Tinubu had approved the offer of 50 oil and gas blocks across diverse terrains including onshore, shallow water, frontier basins, and deep water.

According to him, the 2025 round was designed to “boost reserves, increase production, expand gas utilisation, deepen indigenous participation, and reinforce transparency in line with global best practices.”

A statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications and Media, NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu on Monday in Abuja, noted that the CCE recalled that recent bid rounds, especially the 2022 Mini-Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round, set new benchmarks for openness and efficiency.

Notably, he said, the 2024 round “Was completed without a single litigation and earned commendations from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and other stakeholders.”

Speaking further, Komolafe noted that the new round would unlock significant value for the Nigerian economy.

“The Nigeria 2025 licensing round is therefore expected to attract about $10 billion in investments and add up to 2 billion barrels of oil output over the next 10 years with an estimated 400,000 barrels per day of production volumes when the blocks are fully operational.”

He added that the Commission, with presidential approval, has reduced signature bonuses to lower entry barriers and boost participation, particularly from indigenous players.

A breakdown of the 50 blocks shows 15 onshore, 19 shallow-water, 15 frontier, and one deepwater block.

To improve exploration success, Komolafe said the Commission had reprocessed thousands of kilometres of 2D and 3D seismic data, delivering what he described as “The highest-quality subsurface imagery available in Africa”.

This, he said, would “sharply reduce uncertainty, lower entry costs, accelerate time to first oil or gas, and enhance investor confidence.”

Reiterating the Commission’s transparency commitments, Komolafe announced that the 2025 round will be executed through a two-stage, fully automated bid process.

According to him, “The qualification stage involves the submission and evaluation of applications by interested parties or consortia in accordance with the Regulation and the Guidelines. Applicants shall provide all information required for this stage.”

He added that only applicants who meet the criteria will proceed saying, “At the bid stage, shortlisted applicants or bidders shall submit their Technical and Commercial Bids in accordance with the Regulation, the Guidelines, and any other bidding documents issued by the Commission.”

The CCE stressed that winners would be determined at the commercial bid round and clarified that neither age nor date of incorporation of bidding companies will be a barrier.

He added that assessment would be based strictly on technical capacity, professionalism, and financial capability.

“Given our commitment to transparency and alignment with best practices, the bid process will be automated and digital. Winners will emerge at the commercial bid process.”

Effective immediately, the Commission has published all relevant materials including the Licensing Round Guidelines, Asset Teasers, Activity Schedule, and Maps on the portal for public access.