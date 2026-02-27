NUPRC Oversees Transfer Of Olo Oilfield Host Community Trust To Aradel

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Friday oversaw the formal transfer of the Olo Oilfield Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) from TotalEnergies to Aradel Holdings Plc, assuring stakeholders that ongoing community projects will not be disrupted despite the operator transition.

The handover ceremony, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, marked a key step in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and reaffirmed the regulator’s resolve to protect host community interests during asset divestments.

The Olo HCDT was established in line with the PIA’s requirement that oil and gas operators commit three per cent of their previous year’s operating expenditure to host community development.

Between 2023 and 2025, the trust delivered over 100 projects spanning water supply, electrification, roads, education and healthcare, with an additional 40 projects ongoing. In total, 118 out of 160 planned projects have been completed, directly impacting more than 25,000 residents in the host communities.

TotalEnergies previously operated the Olo/Olo West Marginal Field within the former OML 58 in the Eastern Niger Delta before the asset was acquired by Aradel Holdings. The transition of settlor responsibilities under the HCDT framework followed the change in operatorship.

Confirming the development, the regulator disclosed that TotalEnergies had met all obligations up to the date of transfer and had no outstanding liabilities, while Aradel formally assumed responsibility going forward with the Commission’s regulatory consent.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Captain John Tonlagha, said the integrity of the trust structure remained intact.

She said, “the Commission will continue to provide firm and consistent oversight to ensure full compliance with the PIA for the benefit of both the communities and the industry.”

In his remarks, General Manager, Community Affairs, Projects and Development at TotalEnergies, Dornu Kogam, urged the new operator to sustain the existing engagement model, encouraging Aradel to maintain the same transparent, community-centred approach in executing the remaining projects.

Responding, the Community Affairs Manager of Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr Blessyn Okpowo, pledged continuity in line with statutory provisions.

“We want to say that in line with the PIA, we will honour commitments and duties required of the settlor and we want to work very smoothly with the way TotalEnergies has worked with them,” he stated.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Olo host community, Mr Wale Godwin, commended the trust for delivering 118 projects out of the 160 planned and acknowledged the regulator’s role in approving the Community Development Plan before project execution, describing it as a demonstration of regulatory diligence.