The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Friday oversaw the formal transfer of the Olo Oilfield Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) from TotalEnergies to Aradel Holdings Plc, assuring stakeholders that ongoing community projects will not be disrupted despite the operator transition.

The handover ceremony, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, marked a key step in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and reaffirmed the regulator’s resolve to protect host community interests during asset divestments.

The Olo HCDT was established in line with the PIA’s requirement that oil and gas operators commit three per cent of their previous year’s operating expenditure to host community development.

Between 2023 and 2025, the trust delivered over 100 projects spanning water supply, electrification, roads, education and healthcare, with an additional 40 projects ongoing.

In total, 118 out of 160 planned projects have been completed, directly impacting more than 25,000 residents in the host communities.

TotalEnergies previously operated the Olo/Olo West Marginal Field within the former OML 58 in the Eastern Niger Delta before the asset was acquired by Aradel Holdings.

The transition of settlor responsibilities under the HCDT framework followed the change in operatorship. Confirming the development,

the regulator disclosed that TotalEnergies had met all obligations up to the date of transfer and had no outstanding liabilities, while Aradel formally assumed responsibility going forward with the Commission’s regulatory consent.