NUPRC Optimistic Over Exxon Mobil’s Asset Sale to Seplat

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has said that it is ‘very optimistic’ that Exxon Mobil’s $1.28 billionasset sale to Seplat Energy could move forward. NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this in an interview with Reuters yesterday on the sidelines of Africa Oil Week in Cape Town.

He stated that once Exxon had made proper agreements with its joint-venture partners in the as- sets, “the regulator will do what it needs to.” Komolafe said: “We are very optimistic that parties to the transaction will go back, look at the position of the regulator and come back by abiding by the provisions of Nigerian laws and the right thing will be done.”

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown also in an interview with Reuters said that he was “hopeful” the deal could be concluded in 2023. He said: “We have very good relationships with the regulator and that is why it takes time the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is a partner to us and we want to respect the partnership. Now we are starting to get to that crux point to try and resolve the issue.”

There was no comment yet from Exxon Mobil. NUPRC had failed to approve the $1.28 billion sale. Some of the key officials of ExxonMobil who have visited Tinubu, who himself was a former Treasurer of the oil company, were the President of ExxonMobil on Upstream Oil and Gas, Mr. Liam Mallon and the then Executive Director Mobil Nigeria, Adesuwa Dozie, who is now vice chairperson.