NUPRC, Oil Sector Stakeholders Meet To Fine-Tune Operational Issues

Share

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and major oil stakeholders are fine-tuning operational issues related to domestic crude supply obligations between producers and refiners.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday in Abuja, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, said it was focused on fostering growth within the sector.

Komolafe said the NUPRC would avoid arbitrary actions that could dissuade operators or hinder investments.

The meeting presented a platform for the NUPRC, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) members to collaborate on ensuring that the upstream sector operates effectively within the established laws.

At the meeting, the OPTS and IPPG sought clarifications on certain operational challenges regarding pre-allocation of crude oil to domestic refiners, pre-existing contracts amid domestic crude supply obligations and pricing issues.

Komolafe reassured the stakeholders that the commission had remained committed to regulating the industry as mandated by law.

He recalled that in January, the commission had outlined a five-point agenda that would aid increased oil production in 2025.

These, he said, included effectively implementing initiatives to boost production by one million barrels, enhancing the transparency and accuracy of hydrocarbon measurement through metering and cargo regulations and digitalising upstream regulatory activities for better compliance.

He listed others as optimising unit costs per barrel to increase revenue and conducting licensing bid rounds to revitalise nonperforming assets in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Share

Please follow and like us: