NUPRC: Oil Producing Coys’ Non-compliance To Regulation Affecting Budge

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has raised concerns over the failure of oil producing companies to allocate a specified quantity of crude to local refining companies under the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation (DCSO) framework. The Chief of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who expressed concerns at the stakeholders engagement on the implementation of DCSO, lamented that the compliance gaps were adversely affecting the national budgetary targets.

He said: “The complaints received so far from within Commission, oil producers and Dangote refinery that are of concerns to the Commission include: Inability to factor in the provisions of the law while executing contractual agreements. This has resulted in some companies being reluctant to allocate a portion of their production to Domestic Refineries.

“Change in vessel nomination under 24 hours to laycan, Inability to provide the required financial instrument/backing prior to loading,. delay in expected time of arrival of vessels resulting in production cut which is inimical to our national budgetary targets,.frequent change in laycans for crude oil allocated to domestic refineries.

Delays at loading terminals after the arrival of the loading Vessel.” Komolafe, who disclosed that a committee has been constituted to look into the non- compliance issues with a view to proffering sustainable solutions, noted that the integrity of the DCSO was sacrosanct. “Although a Committee has been set up with representatives from the Commission, NMDPRA, NNPCL, OPTS, IPPG and Dangote Petroleum Refinery, to come up with a framework that will ensure hitchfree implementation of the DCSO provisions, it is necessary for me to also have a discussion with the Chief.Executives since the bulk stops on your desk.