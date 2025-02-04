NUPRC: No Export Permits For Crude Meant For Domestic Refining

Share

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has warned that it will deny export permits for crude oil cargoes intended for domestic refining, if oil companies do not fulfill their domestic crude obligations.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, insisted that any changes to cargoes designated for domestic refining must receive express approval from the commission.

Komolafe, in a letter dated Feb. 2, 2025, addressed to exploration and production companies and their equity partners, reiterated that diverting crude oil meant for local refineries violates the law.

At a recent meeting, attended by more than 50 critical industry players, both the refiners and producers blamed each other for the inconsistencies in the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) policy implementation.

They, however, agreed that the regulator has put in place appropriate measures for effective implementation.

The refiners had claimed that producers were not meeting supply terms and preferred to sell their crude outside, forcing them to look elsewhere for feedstock.

The producers countered that refiners hardly met commercial and operational terms, forcing them to explore other markets elsewhere to avoid unnecessary operational bottlenecks.

Komolafe, therefore, cautioned against any further breaches from either party, and advised refiners to adhere to international best practices in procurement and operational matters.

The executive secretary referenced Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which aims to ensure a stable supply of crude oil to domestic refineries and strengthen the nation’s energy security.

According to Komolafe, the commission will henceforth strictly enforce the policy regarding implementation and defaults by oil companies.

