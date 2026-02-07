The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited have agreed to deepen collaboration to reduce operating costs, improve efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the oil and gas industry.

A statement signed by NUPRC‘s Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, in Abuja, noted that the agreement was reached during a meeting between the management of both organisations at the NUPRC corporate headquarters

Speaking at the meeting, the Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said both institutions, as agencies of government, were working toward shared objectives critical to the growth of the sector.

She said, “As major instruments of the government in the industry, we are aligned toward the same goal, and I think this is pivotal, and we must not lose this golden opportunity.”

Eyesan disclosed that the Commission was prioritising the reduction of operating costs by harmonising industry fees and rents to enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

She said the NUPRC was working closely with the Oil Producers Trade Section to tackle the issue of multiple charges across the industry.

“We are working with the industry on harmonising the fees and rents that we charge. The whole idea is to harmonise and reduce it to the barest minimum so that we can reduce the cost of operations.”

The CCE also said the Commission was advancing efforts to strengthen measurement and hydrocarbon accounting across the sector.

“We have done the first phase, which is to audit what we already have. The second phase, which will commence shortly, will be the real implementation of the metering standards, and this entire programme will entail us having a data centre and having all the meters in all our locations to standard.”

On host communities, Eyesan described the Host Community Development Trust as a success but stressed the importance of ensuring that funds were fully deployed for their intended purposes to foster peace and improve the operating environment.

She further encouraged the NNPC, as Nigeria’s national oil company, to actively participate in the ongoing 2025 licensing round and intensify exploration activities.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engineer Bayo Ojulari, underscored the importance of a stronger working relationship between the national oil company and the regulator.

Ojulari congratulated Eyesan on her appointment as CCE, saying, “Your antecedents, your track records, your integrity, your forthrightness and clarity for those who have had the privilege of interacting with you, excite the industry.”

He commended the Commission’s regulatory approach, noting that the NUPRC had demonstrated strong leadership and

transparency.

The GCEO added that the Commission had been “promoting transparency and shaping an enabling environment crucial for investment and operational excellence, which is good for the industry.”

Ojulari disclosed that NNPC had recently launched the National Gas Master Plan, aimed at boosting Nigeria’s gas production, adding that key infrastructure projects were progressing.

According to him, critical gas projects such as the OB3 and AKK pipelines “have continued to progress,” as he presented a copy of the Gas Master Plan to the NUPRC chief executive.

However, the NNPC boss stressed that attracting new investments and strengthening Nigeria’s energy security would depend largely on reducing operating costs.

He said this goal could not be achieved without strong regulatory support from the NUPRC.

“As the national energy company operating commercially under the Petroleum Industry Act, our success is intertwined with the regulatory stewardship, which we are absolutely confident will be taken to the next level. We believe that deepening this partnership will greatly enhance our ability to unlock more value for Nigeria.”