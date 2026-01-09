NUPRC, NMDPRA Strengthen Alliance To Boost Regulatory Efficiency, Attract Investments

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have agreed to deepen collaboration to improve regulatory efficiency and boost investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The renewed partnership was formalised during a meeting held at the NUPRC corporate headquarters on Thursday in Abuja, where both regulators resolved to work more closely in addressing operational and regulatory challenges across the value chain.

As part of the new framework, the Commission and the Authority agreed to nominate designated representatives from both organisations to jointly handle and resolve regulatory issues in the interest of the industry.

A statement signed by NUPRC’s Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, disclosed that the two agencies also resolved to institutionalise quarterly meetings to strengthen collaboration and ensure timely intervention on emerging regulatory concerns.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, stressed that synergy between the two regulators was critical to the growth and sustainability of the oil and gas sector, which she described as central to Nigeria’s economy.

She said: “Whether we are talking about the upstream, midstream or the downstream, we are enablers for the industry and without a doubt, we know that the industry is the heartbeat of the nation’s economy.

“So, we are committed to ensuring that things work properly and the industry grows astronomically. We cannot do that if we do not work together because as we all know, sometimes there is no fine line between upstream, midstream and downstream.