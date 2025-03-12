NUPRC: Nigeria’s Oil Production Falls Short Of OPEC Quota

Share

Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production declined and fell in February below its quota from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

This is according to data made available by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). According to the data seen by New Telegraph yesterday, Nigeria’s oil production declined by about five percent from what was produced in January.

The data showed that the country’s daily average crude oil production for February 2025 was 1,465,006 barrels per day, while it was 1,538,697 bpd in January. This showed that the February production fell short of the country’s OPEC quota of 1.5 Mbps.

According to the NUPRC report, the nation’s average crude oil production was 98 per cent of OPEC quota (1.5 Mbps. A thorough analysis of the data showed that Nigeria recorded a peak production of 1.7 Mbps in February, and the lowest was 1.6 Mbps. The figures include condensates, which OPEC does not include in its calculations of crude oil production.

“The daily average production in February was 1,671,953 barrels per day, comprising Crude oil (1,465,006 bopd) and condensate (206,948 bopd),” NUPRC said. A summation of the country’s crude oil production in February showed that Nigeria produced 41 million barrels of crude oil.

The data comprehensively revealed that Nigeria recorded a total production of 41,020,155 barrels of crude oil in February, with 1,599,693 barrels and 4,194,849 barrels of blended and unblended condensates, respectively.

Further analysis of the data showed that it is below January’s output of 47,699,593 barrels, excluding 1,910,213 barrels and 4,252,071 barrels in blended and unblended condensates.

