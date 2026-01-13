New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
NUPRC: Nigeria’s Crude Production Hits 18.12mb/d In 11 Months

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s (NUPRC) has stated that Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate productions totalled approximately 18.12 million barrels from January to November, 2025.

The December 2025 production data is yet to be released. According to the report, the productions averaged 1.64 million barrels per day in the 11 months under review. These were contained in NUPRC’s report titled: “Crude Oil and Condensate Production 2025,” seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

The report, production started at 1.73 mb/d in January, dipped to a low of 1.58 mb/d in September, and stabilised around 1.59 mb/d in October and November. It further showed that the total crude was 15.98mb/d while total condensate was 2.14mb/d.

In general analysis, crude oil and condensate production according to NUPRC was as follows: January 1.73mb/d, February 1.73mb/d, March1.69mb/d, April 1.68mb/d, May1.65mb/d, June 1.69mb/d, July 1.71mb/d, August 1.63mb/d, September 1.58mb/d, October 1.59mb/d, and November 1.59mb/d.

In the 11 months under review, the average crude production was 1.45mb/d while average condensate output was 190,000b/d. A cursory analysis showed that if crude oil production alone is isolated, the figures show a slight decline compared to the combined output, ranging from 1.38 mb/d in September to 1.53 mb/d in January.

But for only crude oil breakdown, the report stated that the output was as follows: January 1.53mb/d, February 1.46mb/d, March 1.40mb/d, April 1.48mb/d, May 1.45mb/d, June 1.50mb/d, July 1.50mb/d, August 1.43mb/d, September 1.38mb/d, October 1.42mb/d, and November 1.43mb/d.

