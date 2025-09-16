NUPRC: Nigeria Enforcing Stricter Rules On Recent Asset Transfers

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, has stated that Nigeria has secured more than $400 million in decommissioning and abandonment liabilities. He said the enforcement was aimed at shielding Nigeria’s oil and gas sector from the costly experiences of other regions.

He spoke in Lagos at the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Companies Forum, according to a statement by NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu. Komolafe, represented by the Deputy Director, Human Resources, Corporate Services & Administration, Efemona Bassey, at the event spoke on the theme: “Divestments, Liabilities, and the Impact of Ongoing Reforms on Extractive Companies in Nigeria.”

He posited that decommissioning cost at the North Sea was projected to hit £27 billion by 2032; the Gulf of Mexico with costs exceeding $9 billion; and Canada’s Alberta province with more than 97,000 inactive wells carrying liabilities estimated between C$30 billion and C$70 billion.

According to him, lessons from the above informed the Commission’s approach. He stated that these lessons were instrumental to the recent divestment approvals involving major players such as NAOC to Oando Energy Resources; Equinor to Chappal Energies; Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energies; SPDC to Renaissance Africa Energy; and TotalEnergies to Telema Energies.

According to him, each 2024 divestment was subjected to rigorous scrutiny, including assessments of technical and financial capacity, as well as upfront escrow arrangements for decommissioning obligations. He stated that since April 2023, the commission had approved 94 Decommissioning and Abandonment (D&A) plans, in line with the PIA, adding that these represent liabilities of $4.424 billion, which will be remitted progressively over the life of the respective oil fields into designated escrow accounts.

Komolafe said: “Without a robust and enforceable framework for abandonment and decommissioning, divestment transitions can create lasting financial and environmental burdens. Nigeria is not immune to this challenge, which is why bold steps have been taken under the Petroleum Industry Act and regulatory actions to prevent costly mistakes. “The results from 2024 speak for themselves.

Over $400 million in pre-sale decommissioning and abandonment liabilities have been secured through Letters of Credit and escrow accounts. Host Community Development Trust obligations are fully honoured, while environmental remediation commitments worth over $9.2 million have been pledged.”

Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, stated that transparency and accountability remained vital for building investor confidence, strengthening public trust, and aligning Nigeria’s extractive sector with global best practices. He stressed that compliance with NEITI’s audit process was not optional but a legal requirement for companies in Nigeria’s extractive industries.