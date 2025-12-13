NUPRC Guarantees Integrity Of 2025 Licensing Round

…Vows Zero-Tolerance For Corruption

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, pledging that the 2025 Licensing Round would be conducted with the same transparency and integrity that defined the landmark 2024 exercise.

The Commission Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, made this commitment during an event commemorating the International Anti-Corruption Day, organised by the Commission’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

Addressing stakeholders, Komolafe warned that corruption poses a direct threat to Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity, particularly in the oil and gas sector, where financial stakes are high, and the consequences of misconduct could be severe.

He stressed that the strategic role of the NUPRC in national development makes transparency and accountability non-negotiable, noting that the Commission has deliberately reduced human interference through the deployment of technology.

A statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja by the Head, Media and Strategic Communication at the NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, quoted the CCE as stating that the 2024 Licensing Round marked a turning point in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

He said, “The most compelling illustration of this reality was the Nigeria 2024 Licensing Round. For the first time in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector, bid submissions were conducted fully online; commercial bidding was digital and real-time.

“Evaluation processes were automated, measurable, and auditable; human interference was deliberately minimised to near-zero levels. The outcome was a bidding exercise governed by competence instead of connection, process instead of persuasion, and merit instead of influence.

“This achievement did not go unnoticed. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) formally commended the process, verifying that the Nigeria 2024 Licensing Round was conducted free of corruption and procedural compromise.”

Speaking on the theme, ‘Uniting with the Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,’ Komolafe said the transparent licensing process offers renewed hope to young Nigerians who have grown sceptical of public institutions.

He noted that preparations for the 2025 Licensing Round are firmly anchored on the same digital architecture that delivered credibility in 2024.

“That is why preparations for the Nigeria 2025 Licensing Round continue under the same digital framework, unchanged and uncompromised: This continuity answers a fundamental question asked by young Nigerians, which is: Is good governance temporary or permanent? Our response is clear. Integrity at the Commission is not episodic but institutional.”

Delivering a lecture at the event, retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Oludotun Adebola Adefope-Okojie (JCA), underscored the central role of the NUPRC in Nigeria’s economic destiny as regulator of the upstream petroleum sector.

She said, “The NUPRC regulates the wealth of Nigeria because oil accounts for over 80% of Nigeria’s FX and 70% of government revenue. It is a gatekeeper of Nigeria’s wealth. The Commission doesn’t just process documents but destiny. With this great duty comes great responsibility.”

While commending the Commission for the transparency of the 2024 Licensing Round, Justice Adefope-Okojie urged the NUPRC to deliberately expand youth participation in the 2025 round.

“With the recent announcement of the 2025 licensing round, there is an opportunity for fresh players to step forward and demonstrate their capability. The time for the youth is now.

“Building on the success of the 2024 licensing round, I believe it will be transparent, where the younger generation, who are frustrated, will be given more opportunities to participate in the award of licenses and leases.

“I believe it should be a deliberate policy; we need to give youths a chance to participate. They have done this in the tech space. They have produced the top unicorns in Africa. They can bring in the right partners to help Nigeria’s goal of increasing oil production.”