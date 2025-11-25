NUPRC Generates N20.45trn Revenue In 3 Years

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has generated N20.45 trillion in revenue between 2022 and 2024, according to NUPRC’s publication, Upstream Gaze.

An analysis of the document on the revenue generation by New Telegraph over the weekend showed that the commission posted N12.25 trillion in revenue in 2024 alone, an increase of 182 percent from the N4.34 trillion recorded in 2023 and more than triple the N3.78 trillion generated in 2022.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who spoke on behalf of the Presidency, according to the publication, lauded the leadership of NUPRC headed by its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for championing transparency, efficiency and national development.

He described the commission’s performance as a testament to the transformative impact of President Bola Tinubu’s energy sector reforms, noting that under Komolafe’s stewardship, the NUPRC has evolved into a catalyst for progress; tackling crude, enabling indigenous ownership of oil assets.

NUPRC’s annual report showed that the commission exceeded its N6.9 trillion revenue target by 176.7 per cent. It added that royalties from oil and gas, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NPC Ltd) receivables hit N11.08 trillion, representing 172.5 per cent increase over projects.

According to the report, gas flared penalties netted N391.26billion, surpassing expectation by over 309 percent. It further showed that Lease renewals generated N230.73 billion. While revenue from Good and Valuables Consideration rose to N117 billion, an increase of 380% compared to initial forecasts.

The report stated that these achievements were driven by a series of strategic reforms introduced by Komolafe. It added that among them were the implementation of Metering Systems Audit and Optimisation, the Advance Cargo Declaration initiative to curb revenue leakages and the submission of the Engineering Audit Report on Nigeria’s upstream measurement systems by PE Energy Limited.

Komolafe during the presentation of the report, harped that the findings would redefine how Nigeria manages and monetises its most vital natural resource.

He stated that the Commission also played a pivotal role in facilitating major divestments by International Oil Companies(IOCs), paving the way for increased indigenous participation in the sector He listed the approved transactions to included Eni’s sale of NAOC to Oando Plc, Equinor’s asset transfer to Project Odinmim Investment Ltd; the TotalEnergies-Telema Energies deal, ExxonMobil’s MPNU sale to Seplat, and the acquisition of SPDC by Renaissance.

It added that these divestments have significantly shifted the balance of control in Nigeria’s oil production landscape, with local companies now contributing to a daily crude output of 1.7 million barrels.

“With record revenues, bold reforms and a growing indigenous footprint, the Komolafe-led NUPRC is rede-fining Nigeria’s upstream oil narrative. In another presentation, Komolafe said that at the global level, the industry is navigating a period of rapid change.

“As we envision a balanced and inclusive energy future, one enduring truth shines through: oil and gas will remain indispensable well beyond 2050.

While the international Energy Agency (IEA) foresees renewables like wind and solar contributing nearly 90% of the increase in global electricity generation by 2030, hydrocarbons are still projected to provide over half of the world’s primary energy by mid-century.

“OPEC and Energy Information Administration (EIA) rightly highlights fossil fuels as crucial to meeting rising global and energy demand and anticipate steady growth in oil and gas, fueled by expanding populations and economic dynamism across Asia and Africa.

“Moreso, as the clean energy advocates champion the drive to triple renewable capacity, the United Nations and World Bank acknowledge that a secure, affordable transition must build on the foundation of existing oil and gas infrastructure.”

The CCE stated that taken together, these insights paint a compelling picture: in a world increasingly powered by renewables, oil and gas will continue to anchor global energy security and economic strength for decades to come. He said that in Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher.

He explained that with proven reserves of 37.28 billion barrels of crude oil and210.54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the oil and gas sector remains the backbone of the nation’s economy; accounting for about 90% of export earnings and nearly 70% of government revenues.

He, however, noted that the nation’s aspiration is not just to remain a resource-rich country, but to become a resource-responsible nation, harnessing hydrocarbons sustainably while accelerating investment in cleaner alternatives.

According to him, the urgency and complexity of this mission is magnified by rising global scrutiny, climate vulnerability, geopolitics and supply chain disruptions as well as local challenges, such as underinvestment and infra-structure gaps.

He stated that addressing these requires nothing less than transformational thinking and concerted action. “Building a sustainable energy future starts with technology: the great enabler of change. From decarbonization technologies and artificial intelligence to digital twins that optimise field performance and reduce downtime, innovation has never been more critical.

Through initiatives like the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, Nigeria is demonstrating commitment to technological solutions that reduce emissions and create economic value.

“But we must go further: embracing cutting-edge data analytics, remote sensing, advanced earth imaging and optimisation technologies to enhance exploration, improved drilling efficiency and well placement, support real-time monitoring, reduce costs, unlock stranded assets and maximise production from Nigeria’s petroleum reservoirs.

“Equally vital is the resilience of our supply chain. Global events, from the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, have exposed the fragility of supply chains worldwide, driving inflation and delays in project delivery,” he said.

He stated that for Nigeria, the answer lies in deepening local content, enhancing fabrication capacity and incentivizing modular refinery development.

“Through the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Presidential Executive Orders, the NUPRC along with our industry stakeholders is driving reforms to remove bottlenecks, improve transparency, promote local value creation, and attract new investments, ensuring our industry becomes less susceptible to supply chain disruption and more competitive globally.

“Yet none of these strategies can succeed without people. With around 70% of Nigerians under 30, our vibrant youth are more than a statistics; they are our greatest strategic advantage, a dynamic force, poised to drive productivity and innovation across every sector.

Besides, UN reports project that Nigeria will become the third most populous country in the world by 2050. Investing in technical education, leadership development and cross-disciplinary skills is therefore critical to building an energy workforce ready to innovate and adapt,” Komolafe said.