NUPRC Eulogises Late PENGASSAN Ex-President Okoro On 20th Anniversary

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has paid glowing tribute to the late former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Uche Marcus Okoro, on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Okoro died in the Sosoliso Airlines plane crash on December 10, 2005.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Mr Eniola Akinkuotu, the Commission said it stood in solidarity with PENGASSAN and the entire oil and gas labour community as they commemorate the fallen labour leader.

The NUPRC described Okoro as an exceptional trade unionist whose leadership legacy remains unmatched in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, noting that he was the only individual to have served as President of both PENGASSAN and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

According to the Commission, Okoro’s rare feat underscored his sterling leadership qualities, courage, and deep commitment to the welfare of Nigerian oil workers.

The statement partly reads:

“Comrade U.M. Okoro was renowned for his doggedness and unwavering dedication to the cause of workers in the petroleum industry. His contributions were so profound that PENGASSAN immortalised his name by christening its national headquarters as ‘U.M. Okoro House.’”

The regulatory body said the remembrance provides an opportunity to reflect on the ideals of selfless service, sacrifice, and advocacy for staff welfare, values that the late labour leader exemplified throughout his life.

In honour of Okoro’s memory, the NUPRC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting staff welfare, capacity development, and improved working conditions within Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

The Commission also commiserated with the family of the late unionist, praying that God grants his wife and children the strength to bear the loss.

Okoro, one of the prominent victims of the Sosoliso crash, remains a revered figure in Nigeria’s labour movement, particularly within the oil and gas industry, decades after his passing.