NUPRC Dismisses Claims Of Guidelines Violation In 2024 Oil Block Licensing Round

Share

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has dismissed allegations of irregularities in the ongoing 2024 oil block licensing round, affirming that the process has been transparent, competitive, and fully compliant with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and all relevant licensing guidelines.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, addressed reports alleging that a company, incorporated just days before the commencement of the bidding process, was improperly awarded oil blocks. He clarified that the bid guidelines do not restrict participation based on the date of incorporation.

“Eligibility was determined by a rigorous assessment of technical expertise, financial strength, and legal compliance,” Komolafe stated.

“The 2024 oil block licensing round adhered fully to all statutory provisions and guidelines, with no discrimination or corrupt practices involved.”

Komolafe outlined the multi-stage licensing process, which included pre-qualification, technical evaluation, and commercial bid assessment. Bidders were required to submit documents such as incorporation certificates, tax clearance certificates, and proof of financial, technical, and legal capacity.

Contrary to media reports, Komolafe reiterated that the commercial bidding phase was conducted digitally using encrypted systems to guarantee data integrity. He added that the results were announced live, in the presence of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and other key government stakeholders.

He noted that several indigenous oil companies not only participated in the bidding process but also outperformed both national and international competitors, demonstrating renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector under the PIA framework.

“The strong performance of indigenous firms underscores the viability of our upstream sector and the effectiveness of our reforms,” he added.

The NUPRC chief reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring Nigerians and the international community of a fair, investor-friendly regulatory environment under the current administration.

Share