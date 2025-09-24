NUPRC Denies N8.4trn Oil Theft Report

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has dismissed a report claiming that the nation lost N8.41 trillion to oil theft, describing it as misleading and lacking context.

In a statement signed by its Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Wednesday, the commission insisted that the report titled “N8.41tn oil theft drains economy, fuels investors’ doubts” was based on a misinterpretation of crude loss data released by the regulator in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

NUPRC recalled that on September 11, 2025, it announced that daily crude oil losses had dropped to 9,600 barrels per day, the lowest level since 2009 — a development that was widely and accurately reported. The commission noted that the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, which showed a 4.23% economic growth driven partly by oil output, validated its progress in tackling theft.

“Crude oil losses have been on a downward trend due to collaborative efforts between the NUPRC, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the military, operators, and other stakeholders. This partnership, through kinetic and non-kinetic means, reduced theft from 102,900 barrels per day in 2021 — when the commission was established — to the current 9,600 barrels per day, representing over 90% reduction,” the statement read.

It also faulted the figures presented in the report, stressing that the alleged N8.41 trillion loss was inflated by applying an exchange rate of N1,500/$1 retrospectively from 2021 to 2025, when in fact the official rate was below N430/$1 and averaged under N600/$1 until mid-2023.

“The methodology adopted was fundamentally flawed as it ignored operational realities, crude oil price trends, and exchange rate mechanisms,” NUPRC added.

The regulator emphasized that Nigeria continues to meet its OPEC quota, thanks to initiatives such as Project 1 Million Barrels, metering audits, restoration of shut-in strings, improved rig counts, facility uptime, and alternative crude evacuation systems. It further disclosed that the country now has the technical capacity to produce over two million barrels per day, with industry stakeholders working to fully unlock the sector’s potential.

NUPRC also criticized the report for failing the “integrity test,” noting that the author made no attempt to seek clarification from the commission in line with the principles of fairness and balanced reporting.

“We urge the media to always seek clarifications whenever the need arises,” the statement concluded.