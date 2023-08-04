NUPRC Counters Workers’ Allegations Against Management

The management of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has dismissed as wild, baseless and unfounded allegations by some elements in the workers’ union, accusing it of wrongdoings.

In a statement on Thursday, the regulatory agency challenged those behind the allegations to publish details of the wrongdoings and to produce other documentary evidence to support their case.

It also said the allegations on wasting money on sensitisation workshops and renovation of offices across the country were false. The management, however, accused the union of being out to tarnish the image of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, and to undermine his outstanding achievements.

It also defended recent recruitments in the commission, saying the exercise was done in strict compliance with all procedures and compliance certificate issued by the relevant agencies.

It urged the public to disregard the wild allegations sponsored by some political jobbers seeking to replace the management of the commission.