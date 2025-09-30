NUPRC Condoles With Arise TV Over Reporter’s Death

The Management of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has commiserated with Arise Television over the painful loss of its news anchor and producer, Miss Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

In a condolence letter, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, prayed that God grants her family and colleagues the strength to bear the tragic loss.

“The death of a loved one is a tragic experience, but even more painful is the fact that Miss Maduagwu’s life was cut short in her prime.

“I therefore, on behalf of the management of the NUPRC, extend my heartfelt condolences to the Maduagwu family and the entire Arise Television team. I pray that God Almighty gives them the fortitude to bear this loss as we await the outcome of the police investigation,” the letter read.

Miss Maduagwu was killed in an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe District of Abuja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Born on December 26, 1995, she was a lawyer, beauty queen, and journalist, as well as a passionate advocate for social change, championing causes such as the increased participation of women in politics.

May her soul rest in peace.