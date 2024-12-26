NUPRC Commitment To Fairness, Inclusivity In Oil Licensing Process – Adanna

Share

The Public analyst, Nelson Adanna has expressed concerns over a recent article by Blessing Agbomhere, a Labour Party member, published in an online news platform that has stirred reactions within the Niger Delta community.

According to Adanma, Agbomhere, whose party lost the recent election and who continues to express distress over the post-election fallout, raised serious allegations against the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Adanma noted that Agbomhere demanded that the NUPRC reverse the 2024 licensing and the 2022/23 Mini Bid Round for oil blocks in the Niger Delta region, citing a lack of inclusivity and fairness in the process.

Nelson Adanma, who is a member of the Concerned Group of Indigenous Niger Delta Citizens, highlighted this claim as a potentially treasonable action, questioning the intent behind Agbomhere’s article. Despite these allegations, it is crucial to set the record straight regarding the fairness, transparency, and inclusivity of the NUPRC’s processes.

Speaking on the matter, Adanna stated, “The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has consistently upheld its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and fairness in managing Nigeria’s oil and gas resources. In the face of recent accusations, the NUPRC is reaffirming its adherence to the principles of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which governs the oil licensing and bidding processes.

“The NUPRC’s operations are conducted with a clear focus on ensuring that all stakeholders are treated equitably, regardless of geographical or political affiliations.

“The bidding processes for both the 2024 Licensing and the 2022/23 Mini Bid Round were carried out in strict accordance with the PIA, which was designed to ensure transparency at every stage. Independent observers monitored these processes closely to guarantee credibility and fairness. Every eligible stakeholder, including those from the Niger Delta, was given equal opportunities to participate in the bidding process.

“The Niger Delta region’s central role in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is well recognized, and proactive efforts were made to ensure indigenous participation in the bidding rounds. Several indigenous Niger Delta companies successfully met the eligibility criteria and actively participated in the bidding, securing opportunities to contribute to the sector’s growth.”

He added saying, “Despite claims of regional exclusion, the NUPRC’s approach was designed to encourage local participation, ensuring that indigenous companies could compete on a level playing field.

The NUPRC firmly believes that the success of the oil and gas sector hinges on the inclusion of all stakeholders, particularly those from the oil-producing regions.

“The allocation process for oil blocks has been meticulously crafted to align with both environmental sustainability and economic growth. The NUPRC’s focus is to ensure that Nigeria’s oil and gas resources benefit not only the host communities in the Niger Delta but also the broader Nigerian economy.

“The process also considered environmental and social factors, reinforcing the NUPRC’s commitment to a balanced approach that promotes sustainable development. By prioritizing national development goals, the NUPRC seeks to harmonize the interests of the oil-producing regions with the overall well-being of the nation.

“The NUPRC has stated that claims of regional exclusion are baseless and unfounded. The commission follows an impartial process, evaluating applicants based on objective criteria, such as technical expertise, financial capacity, and legal compliance.

“While delays did occur during the bidding process, they were necessary to refine the framework and ensure that international best practices were adhered to. These delays were not meant to exclude any stakeholders but were aimed at creating a more thorough, fair, and transparent process.”

Continuing, he explained that suggestions making the rounds that a new bidding round is required are unjustified, stating that the process has already been subjected to independent audits.

“Moreover, the suggestion that a new bidding round is required is unjustified. The process has already been subjected to independent audits, which confirmed its fairness and compliance with the necessary legal and regulatory standards. Repeating the process would create unnecessary regulatory instability, potentially deterring further investment in the sector.”

Concluding, he said, “In conclusion, the NUPRC remains committed to fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region. The commission invites all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address any lingering concerns and collaborate on solutions that will benefit all parties involved.

“While the allegations raised by Blessing Agbomhere are without merit, they highlight the need for continued transparency and open communication in the sector.

“The NUPRC values the contributions of the Niger Delta and is determined to ensure that the oil and gas sector serves the interests of all Nigerians. By working together, stakeholders can contribute to the development of a more sustainable and equitable oil industry that benefits the nation as a whole.

Share

Please follow and like us: