NUPRC Clears Firms For 2025 Oil Blocks Bid

…Opens Data Room Tuesday

…as Commission mandates payment proof before bid submission

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has concluded the pre-qualification stage for the 2025 Licensing Round and notified successful applicants, effectively setting the stage for the next phase of Nigeria’s oil block allocation process.

The Commission said the exercise, completed on March 16, 2026, was conducted strictly in line with the 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines.

Announcing the development in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, the Commission disclosed that pre-qualified companies would from March 17, be granted access to lease critical geological and seismic data required for the preparation of their technical and commercial bid.

It partly reads: “With the pre-qualification stage now successfully completed, the Commission will from today, March 17, 2026, permit successful applicants to lease data in preparation for the technical and commercial bid submissions.”

The regulator, however, imposed strict compliance conditions, directing that all shortlisted firms must obtain data exclusively from two approved sources and upload verifiable proof of payment before they can proceed with bid submissions.

“Pre-qualified applicants are mandated to lease data only from the two data sources (as applicable) and upload evidence of payment as a pre-requisite to the submission of bids,” the Commission emphasised.

The NUPRC advised interested stakeholders and members of the public to access further details through its dedicated licensing portal.

The 2025 Licensing Round is a critical component of Nigeria’s broader strategy to revitalise its oil and gas sector, enhance transparency, and maximise value from its hydrocarbon resources.